https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/proof-tech-giants-facebook-twitter-google-using-chinese-marxist-style-social-media-censorship-us-conservatives/

In 2018 Google helped the Chinese Communists develop a social credit scoring system. The scoring system, first announced in 2014, rates China’s one billion citizens based on their behavior and associations.

Already, nine million people with low scores have been blocked from buying tickets for domestic flights and trains.

As horrible as this sounds the Silicon Valley tech giants are using a similar system here in the United States.

It is clear these tech giants are colluding to target certain prominent conservatives.

TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots

And Facebook is using offline behavior to factor into their scoring system.

In 2019 Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari revealed that Facebook is using a similar social credit scoring system on Americans.

This is no surprise to those who have noticed the growing intolerance by big tech to conservative thought leaders and publishers.

Breitbart.com reported:

Facebook monitors the offline behavior of its users to determine if they should be categorized as a “Hate Agent,” according to a document provided exclusively to Breitbart News by a source within the social media giant. The document, titled “Hate Agent Policy Review” outlines a series of “signals” that Facebook uses to determine if someone ought to be categorized as a “hate agent” and banned from the platform. Those signals include a wide range of on- and off-platform behavior. If you praise the wrong individual, interview them, or appear at events alongside them, Facebook may categorize you as a “hate agent.” Facebook may also categorize you as a hate agent if you self-identify with or advocate for a “Designated Hateful Ideology,” if you associate with a “Designated Hate Entity” (one of the examples cited by Facebook as a “hate entity” includes Islam critic Tommy Robinson), or if you have “tattoos of hate symbols or hate slogans.” (The document cites no examples of these, but the media and “anti-racism” advocacy groups increasingly label innocuous items as “hate symbols,” including a cartoon frog and the “OK” hand sign.) Facebook will also categorize you as a hate agent for possession of “hate paraphernalia,” although the document provides no examples of what falls into this category. The document also says Facebook will categorize you as a hate agent for “statements made in private but later made public.” Of course, Facebook holds vast amounts of information on what you say in public and in private — and as we saw with the Daily Beast doxing story, the platform will publicize private information on their users to assist the media in hitjobs on regular American citizens. Breitbart News has already covered some of the individuals that Facebook placed on its list of potential “hate agents.” Paul Joseph Watson eventually was categorized as “hateful” and banned from the platform, in part, according to the document, because he praised Tommy Robinson and interviewed him on his YouTube channel. Star conservative pundit Candace Owens and conservative author and terrorism expert Brigitte Gabriel were also on the list, as were British politicians Carl Benjamin and Anne Marie Waters.

Read the rest here.

On Tuesday Facebook removed President Trump’s post (screenshot below) where he claimed Covid-19 is less deadly than the flu after CNN lobbied to have his post removed.

CNN snitched on President Trump’s post and Facebook immediately sprung into action and removed it for violating their guidelines on Covid.

This is Facebook’s Covid-19 misinformation policy, per @nick_clegg. And this is Trump’s post this morning. pic.twitter.com/dqwJ4ytg7t — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) October 6, 2020

Facebook bowed to CNN’s request.

Of course, Facebook took down the information despite its accuracy.

The coronavirus is less lethal for people under 50 than the flu.

We have reported on this fact for months.

But the truth does not matter to the tech giants.

You must believe in leftist doctrine in order to have a voice online.

And there is this…

Twitter is now not just censoring our Gateway Pundit account but they are censoring those who retweet our account.

This is complete Marxism.

We received several of these emails over the past 2 days.

A reader was suspended on Twitter for tweeting out this story.

The report was on a California man who found ballots from 2018 in a trash dump. The county posted a tweet explaining they were from 2018. We updated our report to reflect this.

But you are not allowed to report on dumped ballots today.

The tech giants will not allow it.

You are not allowed to question any suspicious activity.

This is China Marxism at work in America.

In less than 6 years the tech giants have destroyed freedom of speech in America.

Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc. are the enemy of the people.

They are the enemy to truth and freedom.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

