https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/puerto-rico-governor-endorses-donald-trump/

BREAKING: Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vázquez Garced has endorsed Donald Trump for President https://t.co/b2eBc9KGwY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2020

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced on Tuesday threw her support behind President Trump’s bid for a second term and called on Puerto Ricans to cast their votes for him on Election Day.

“I ask all Puerto Ricans who are listening to go vote,” the governor said in an interview on Telemundo. “They have to go to vote, exercise their right to vote and evaluate who has represented being a person who thinks about Puerto Ricans and their needs at the most difficult moment. It is Donald Trump.”

According to the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, Vázquez Garced was scheduled to appear at a campaign event with Trump in central Florida last Friday, with the governor saying she had been invited to travel on Air Force One to hold a meeting on Puerto Rico.

Wanda Vázquez Garced (born July 9, 1960) is a Puerto Rican politician and attorney who has been the Governor of Puerto Rico since August 7, 2019. Prior to her tenure as governor, she served as the 19th Secretary of justice from 2017 to 2019. A member of the New Progressive Party and Republican Party of Puerto Rico, Vázquez is the second female governor in Puerto Rico history after Sila María Calderón. She assumed the office following the resignation of Ricardo Roselló and the judicial annulation of Pedro Pierluisi’s short-lived government in the aftermath of the Telegramgate Scandal.