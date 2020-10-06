https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/racist-joe-biden-strikes-again/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2020 11:41 pm

Many stayed home in pandemic ‘because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf’

Twitter has been removing the video all day today.

Mike Gallagher — ‘Every black woman in America should be offended by this’

