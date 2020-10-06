https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/racist-joe-biden-strikes-again/
Many stayed home in pandemic ‘because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf’
Twitter has been removing the video all day today.
Mike Gallagher — ‘Every black woman in America should be offended by this’
Joe Biden
“They say, ‘Geez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.'”pic.twitter.com/Vhyz3OoHMO
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 7, 2020