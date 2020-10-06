https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-covid-banks/2020/10/06/id/990706

President Donald Trump returning to the White House on Monday was a “powerful image” and a great example to other Americans battling COVID-19, Rep. John Banks, R-Ind., told Newsmax TV.

“It’s a powerful image to me and to so many others to see out president go back to work,” he told Sean Spicer on “Spicer & Co.”

“Like so many other things that he takes on as president in his life, he has defeated coronavirus. He’s gone back to work. That’s a metaphor to the rest of us. As he said, ‘don’t let the coronavirus dominate your life.’ That’s exactly how he’s approached it and how Americans should approach it, too.”

Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday after spending three days receiving treatment for COVID-19.

“As your leader, I had to do that,” Trump said in a video he tweeted soon after returning to the White House.

“I knew there’s danger to it – but I had to do it,” he said. “I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did. And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger – but that’s OK.”

He also told Americans not to let COVID-19 “dominate your life.”

“I learned so much about coronavirus,” Trump said in a video. “And one thing that’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it.

“We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines, all developed recently.”

