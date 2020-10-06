https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/melanie-arter/rep-jim-jordan-democrats-trying-win-election-after-election

A woman holding her ballot walks past a Vote by Mail Drop Box for the 2020 US Elections on October 5, 2020 in Monterey Park, California, on the first day drop boxes are available to voters. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – By accepting ballots days after the presidential election even when you can’t determine the postmark date on the envelope, Democrats are “trying to win the election after the election,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday.

“They’re trying to win the election after the election. Why is it only one party who says it’s okay to receive ballots three days after the election even if you can’t determine the postmark date on the envelope the ballot was sent to the board of elections in? Why is that? Go figure. So this is scary. They’re trying to win the election after the election,” he told Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria Bartiromo.”

“We had a federal judge in Wisconsin who said you can count ballots six days after the election. The Democrats are trying to win this after the election. I’m nervous about this too, because we had — just like the person you referenced, we had a staffer who works in our office, received four ballots from people who had moved from that place,” the congressman said.

When asked what he plans to do about it, Jordan said, “If there’s someone that wants to play games and vote those ballots, it’s a scary thing. I think the president is going to win. I’m concerned about the idea of counting ballots after Election Day. You know, the Democrats — I keep saying this. They’re trying to win the election after the election.

“The way it works in America, is you win elections before the election by going out and campaigning and talking to the American people, talking about what you’re going to do if you get the chance and the privilege to serve and represent them. That’s how it’s supposed to work, and then you count the votes on Election Day,” he said.

“That’s not how the Democrats are trying to play it this time, and that is a real concern. That’s why we have lawyers looking into this and making sure the election is fair and free the way it’s supposed to be,” Jordan added.

