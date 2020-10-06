http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7Z2GY244vmQ/

A University of New Hampshire (UNH) professor allegedly posed as a “woman of color” on Twitter, according to a report in the school’s student newspaper. After the student investigation, the account was deleted from the platform.

Assistant professor Craig Chapman has fallen under scrutiny for apparently posing as a black woman on Twitter under the name “The Science Femme,” using the Twitter handle @piney_the, according to a report by the school’s student newspaper the New Hampshire.

With his fake account, the professor’s “woman of color” character tweeted “I was successful in killing my dept’s woke statement on recent social unrest,” adding, “it is a toxic ideology that cannot be given an inch,” among other statements.

The account also referred to itself as a “WOC” (woman of color), and a “POC” (person of color). Chapman’s fake Twitter account appears to have since been deleted or removed from the social media platform. An archived version of the account’s page shows a sample of the account’s tweets.

Looks like people were right about @piney_the aka the Science Femme a woman in STEM, aka Craig Chapman from @UNH_Chemistry . I posted some retweets of a description where they detail derailing DEI statements from their dept but they went private. Good thing I took screenshots pic.twitter.com/xqwYKLoU1a — Joel Walsh (@ThankUBayesGod) September 29, 2020

“Privilege? Lol. I’m an immigrant woman of color who grew up in poverty, sleeping on a dirt floor. What a tool you are,” the professor allegedly wrote from his fake account in response to another user on Twitter.

University of New Hampshire suspends professor amid investigation into whether he trolled people online, pretending to be “The Science Femme, Woman in STEM.” https://t.co/yI9Zrax6Wb pic.twitter.com/fMq6SDEprm — Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) October 6, 2020

“You know I’m a woman of color, right? Racist,” the professor wrote to another user on Twitter.

Chapman teaches chemistry at UNH, where he is an assistant professor within the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences (CEPS).

The report added that the professor was exposed on Reddit and Twitter by an anonymous source within the school’s chemistry department. The source was able to link the account to Chapman through a series of tweets that were sent to the professor’s brother’s brewery.

UNH Chemistry Department Chair Glen Miller allegedly confirmed that The Science Femme was in fact being operated by Chapman, reports the New Hampshire.

“We are deeply troubled by what we’ve learned so far and immediately launched an investigation,” said UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz.

In a statement to the media, UNH said that it was “recently made aware of allegations on social media about a member of its faculty.”

“We are deeply troubled by what we’ve learned so far and immediately launched an investigation,” the spokesperson added. “The employee at the center of allegations on social media is on leave and not in the classroom. In order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation the university is unable to comment further.”

