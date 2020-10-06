http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/nY_ilx9CinI/resist-joe-biden.php

This afternoon while I was innocently watching a baseball game, I saw a Biden campaign ad. It was one of those political ads that sneaks up on you if you aren’t paying close attention.

A guy dressed up like a doctor started talking about how he treated a young woman infected with Covid-19. He claimed that the woman asked him to say she wasn’t going to die, but he could not give her that assurance. Why? Because of President Trump’s handling of the virus.

The doctor (if he actually is one) proceeded to say that Biden has a plan to fight the virus. He didn’t say what the plan is. That’s understandable because Biden’s plan consists of things Trump has already done.

I don’t know whether the guy in the ad is really a doctor. I don’t know whether he ever treated a woman for the coronavirus. I don’t know whether the woman, if there was one, asked to be assured she wouldn’t die.

I don’t know whether the alleged female patient died. The ad doesn’t say. I imagine, therefore, that the woman (if there was one) didn’t die.

I don’t know what things Trump could have done that might have enabled the doctor (if he is one) to tell the woman (if she exists) she would survive her bout with the coronavirus. I believe there’s a stage in the illness where it is impossible to give such assurances, regardless of who is president of the patient’s nation of residence.

I don’t know whether, if the woman exists and has a husband, he too would have become infected with the virus under a Joe Biden administration. It’s possible he would have. After all, Biden opposed restricting travel to the U.S. from China, calling Trump’s ban on such travel “xenophobic.” The travel ban undoubtedly prevented infections.

The Biden ad is consistent with his ludicrous attempt to blame President Trump for 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. This is a smear we should never forget from a vicious liar.

If Biden becomes president, we should forget neither Biden’s lies about Trump nor his party’s efforts, assisted by the media and some Never Trumpers, to “resist” (their word) his presidency through falsehoods, schemes and conspiracies. Biden will cut off law enforcement’s investigation of these schemes and conspiracies, but we must do our best to pursue them and we must keep them fresh in our minds.

If Biden becomes president, should conservatives and Republicans “resist” him and his presidency? The question is premature. We can make this decision if we get to that unfortunate place.

This much I can say now. I will have no quarrel with anyone who decides lawfully to “resist” Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

