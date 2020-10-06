https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/liz-harrington-debate-pence-kamala-harris/2020/10/06/id/990702

The presidential and vice-presidential debates should be about the issues affecting the United States and not the risk of contracting coronavirus, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Newsmax TV.

“The vice president’s team certainly didn’t recommend the Plexiglas. That’s kind of letting the virus from communist China dominate your life,” Harrington told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co.”

On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Plexiglas barriers will be installed to separate the candidates during presidential and vice-presidential debates. The use of barriers will begin during Wednesday’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Pence has pushed back against the use of Plexiglas barriers.

“We proposed distancing a little bit more to make people feel a little bit comfortable. I think the next presidential debate, they’re talking about moving them outdoors. We certainly would be in favor of that, making everyone safe,” Harrington said. “The most important thing that will happen during this debate is talking about the issues. And I’m confident that Vice President Pence will set the record straight on this coronavirus response that he so successfully has led throughout this year.”

“And also setting the record straight on Kamala Harris, the most radical senator in the United States Senate, who was original co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, original co-sponsor of Bernie Sanders’ socialized medicine plan,” Harrington said.

Harrington added, “She is very radical, and it’s important for Americans to see for themselves what she stands for and it’s certainly outside the American mainstream.”

