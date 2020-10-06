https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/06/rolls-eyes-in-russian-cbs-paula-reid-claims-anti-mask-russian-trolls-are-harassing-her-and-it-goes-hilariously-wrong/

We’re not sure what Paula Reid is so worried about, she was wearing one of those magical masks that somehow magically stops the COVID virus.

Right?

Working from home.

Getting tested if you’ve been exposed.

Yup.

*rolls eyes in Russian*

This is called being an essential employee.

Welcome to the party, pal.

Annnd she tested negative. Huzzah.

Wheeeee.

Oops.

*snickers in Russian*

There’s always a picture.

Dah, comrade.

OH WHOOPS.

Yes, friend.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What he said.

***

