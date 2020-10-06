https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/seven-eight-members-joint-chiefs-staff-quarantining-after-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Seven of the eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after attending a meeting last week with a Coast Guard admiral who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

The meeting occurred Friday at the Pentagon. The three defense officials who are now self-quarantined are the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Army Gen. Mark Milley; vice chairman, Air Force Gen. John Hyten; Air Force Gen. John Raymond, commander of U.S. Space Command; the Air Force chief of staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown; the Army chief of staff, Gen. James McConville; the chief of naval operations, Adm. Mike Gilday; and the head of the National Guard, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, according to NBC News.

The only member of the Joint Chiefs who is not in quarantine, Gen. David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, was traveling last week and missed the meeting

The Coast Guard official has been identified as the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Charles Ray, who tested positive for the virus after the meeting.

Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, the director of the National Security Agency, was also in the meeting and is in self-quarantine, NBC also reports.

