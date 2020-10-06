https://www.theblaze.com/news/rhode-island-child-kidnapping-video

A shocking surveillance video showed a 9-year-old girl being kidnapped just minutes after she stepped off a school bus in Providence, Rhode Island.

The alarming incident unfolded on Monday near the intersection between Grover street and Merino street at about 3 p.m., according to WFXT-TV.

Police say that the girl had gotten off the bus when a man driving a silver Nissan SUV grabbed her and forced her into his car. The man later returned the girl to a nearby location.

Providence police are searching for a male suspect they believe is Hispanic, between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, wearing all black clothing, with black hair.

Police released the surveillance video in hopes that the public might be able to help them identify the suspect.

The Providence Public School District released a statement about the incident.

“All of us at Providence Schools are extremely distressed by yesterday’s abduction of a young member of our community and are relieved to learn of the child’s return. The school district is prepared to provide supports and resources to the family as they recover from this traumatic event,” the statement read.

“We are grateful for the Providence Police, who are working diligently on this case. When it comes to protecting children, all members of the community have a responsibility to be vigilant,” they concluded. “We have informed our staff and our families to be on the alert and to share any information with the police that could be helpful.”

According to the Polly Klaas foundation, about 9% of the children who go missing are kidnapped by a family member. The vast majority of children who are reported missing are run-aways or have become lost. Another 3% are kidnapped by a non-family member who is someone the child knows. Less than 1% of missing children are kidnapped by strangers.

Here’s a local news report about the kidnapping:



[embedded content]

Providence, RI Police Release Video Of Girl Being Kidnapped



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

