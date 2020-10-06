https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sidney-powell-theres-more-coming-out-on-spygate/

OK look. I know we are all very jaded about tick tock and all the revelations. But the CIA document above is pretty huge for a number of reasons:

1) It proves that the Russia hoax came from the Clinton campaign. Remember, patriots have been saying this for 4 years but the left always denied it.

2) It proves that the entire Russia hoax was a distraction tactic from the real crime: Clinton’s sale of classified information to the highest international bidder; this was the true significance of the email server scandal.

3) It proves that the alphabets were AWARE that the Russia allegations were a hoax, the entire time they were loudly claiming the contrary to Congress and the public. In other words, the alphabet corruption went right to the top.

4) Possibly, it means Brennan and the other alphabet traitors are throwing the Clintons under the bus. From their POV, this is a logical thing to do because politically the Clintons are a totally spent force now. Brennan deserves to hang for treason, but if he flips and incriminates the entire rest of the gang, that would be pretty delicious.

