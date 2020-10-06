https://saraacarter.com/joe-biden-said-what-was-he-telling-the-truth/

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife visited the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami on Monday. Biden is known for his gaffes, and in Miami, he delivered more.

“And I want to see these beautiful young ladies and I want to see them dancing when they are four years older, too,” Biden said during his remarks.

“The good news is, for me, I’m here, the bad news for you is, that I’m coming back” continued Biden.

LIVE: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are visiting the Little Haiti Cultural Center and will lead a “Build Back Better” campaign platform conversation. https://t.co/wGHS8E8rYQ — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 5, 2020

.@JoeBiden says it himself, “ The bad news is, that I’m coming back!” The more he talks the worse it is! https://t.co/ehJCgUZ8p4 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) October 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

