As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, declassified notes of former CIA Director John Brennan show once again that he’d briefed President Obama on a proposal from one of Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russians. You’d think that would be big news, and Washington Post columnist and CNN analyst Josh Rogin did tweet about it, although he went to Peter Strzok for his source:

Seriously? Her campaign didn’t spin all this up? It paid for the infamous Steele dossier. Here’s Dan Bongino’s analysis of Rogin’s piece:

Mainstream media types like Rogin and his colleagues at the Post are sitting on the biggest political scandal in a generation and they know it.

We think he really does.

