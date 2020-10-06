https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/06/so-unhinged-i-thought-it-was-jennifer-rubin-washington-posts-josh-rogin-mixes-it-up-with-dan-bongino-over-russia/

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, declassified notes of former CIA Director John Brennan show once again that he’d briefed President Obama on a proposal from one of Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russians. You’d think that would be big news, and Washington Post columnist and CNN analyst Josh Rogin did tweet about it, although he went to Peter Strzok for his source:

.@petestrzok on Radcliffe’s Russian intel: “There’s not anything nefarious there. [Trump’s allies] are trying to claim that Clinton spun all this up. This is clearly false. Her campaign did not.” https://t.co/L15cPYLDii — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 6, 2020

Seriously? Her campaign didn’t spin all this up? It paid for the infamous Steele dossier. Here’s Dan Bongino’s analysis of Rogin’s piece:

It’s unbelievable watching legions of “journalists” flush their integrity,& reputations down the toilet in an effort to pretend they aren’t staring at the biggest political scandal in a generation. I’m ashamed for them, & for their employers. History will look back astonished. https://t.co/aEmXRGdKWw — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 6, 2020

The President and his team aiding and abetting a Russian attack on our democracy – twice – is the biggest political scandal in a generation. Defending that is sycophantic. https://t.co/520SWGTVes — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 6, 2020

Mainstream media types like Rogin and his colleagues at the Post are sitting on the biggest political scandal in a generation and they know it.

Brennan just gave up ghost, told CNN that what the Clinton campaign did launching this RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA dirty tricks operation targeting the Trump campaign using federal government agencies was just “politics” & it wasn’t illegal. Time to update your talking points, Josh. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 6, 2020

They still haven’t awoke from that night in November 2016… — HClary (@SunshineMustang) October 6, 2020

If Josh loves digging his own holes, let him dig. 👍👍👍👍 — DD (@dyeward24) October 6, 2020

When you haven’t obtained to the highest level of gaslighting yet. — Justin (@y2kboomerang) October 6, 2020

Josh, just stop ✋🏼😂 — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 6, 2020

We can read the released documents. Stop trying to gaslight. — Hunterski Bidenski (@wild_borneo) October 6, 2020

This is so unhinged I thought for a minute it was Jennifer Rubin. — Real EFG (@earlforagirl) October 6, 2020

Absolutely pathetic. — Kiran Gojnur (@kcgojnur) October 6, 2020

You should take it one step further , Trump is a Russian agent, and a MIG pilot… That is easy isn’t it. — michael (@jeffomski) October 6, 2020

If you truly believe that then you’re one of those “resisters” resisting reality. — Koheeba 🇺🇸 (@Koheeba2) October 6, 2020

Josh, you need to stop talking to Adam Schiff. — Virulent 🇺🇸 (@LifeAt50000ft) October 6, 2020

You’re going all in Josh. What happens when you are wrong? — Sgt. Tibs (@TibsSgt) October 6, 2020

Why isn’t this flagged as fake news? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 6, 2020

It’s so unbelievable that @TwitterSupport would allow this propaganda which they cannot confirm or deny to be allowed to stay on its platform. It just goes to show how biased @Twitter is and @jack needs to be taken down. — Ginger (@TrumpEmGingerly) October 6, 2020

Being dead serious, and I would like you to answer…..based on what? — Shane (@SSads1757) October 6, 2020

It’s in Brennan’s own handwriting! — Justin Case (@JustinC93436936) October 6, 2020

Did John Brennan leave you an extra $20 on the night stand for this tweet? “Clean up when you leave, sweetheart” — Evan Lowe (@EvanLoweHiPo) October 6, 2020

This is absolutely hilarious — Anthony Jr. (@AJAJ19_) October 6, 2020

@MariaBartiromo: “No more room to hide. To trample on our liberty & rights, wiretap innocent Americans, stir up a scandal around @realDonaldTrump @POTUS entrapping the campaign & a sitting president is shameful. Almost as shameful as the media ignoring this.” — Misty Bella (@Misty__Bella) October 6, 2020

How’s the echo chamber you live in? — Freedom Lover (@hurls65nahs) October 6, 2020

What is sad is you actually believe this. — Handsome_Jed (@tennesseeborn) October 6, 2020

We think he really does.

