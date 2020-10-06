https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/06/spare-me-ben-shapiro-refreshes-joe-bidens-memory-after-biden-claims-hes-taken-on-the-castros-and-putins-of-the-world/

Donald Trump isn’t a leader because he won’t stand up to dictators.

Unlike Joe Biden, here, who has a long and distinguished record of staring totalitarians in the face and scaring the crap out of them:

I’ve taken on the Castros and Putins of the world. I let them know: it stops here. It stops with me. It stops with me as president. pic.twitter.com/p2p1n4ALRY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

Wellllllllll …

We know Joe Biden’s memory’s not what it used to be. Maybe Ben Shapiro can refresh it for him:

The Obama-Biden administration laughed it up with Raul Castro at a baseball game and offered flexibility to Putin while handing him control of Syria. Spare me. https://t.co/cnco4DFgcP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2020

Spare us all, Joe. It didn’t stop with you as vice president, and it sure as hell won’t stop with you as president.

Let Crimea go without a fight also — Marco Mazzocco, CFA (@MarcoMNYC) October 6, 2020

They literally sent pallets of cash to Iran. Just think about that. — Bill Hall (@ThankfulBill) October 6, 2020

Notice that he didn’t say the Xi Jipings of the world? — Tyson Sontag (@TysonSontag) October 6, 2020

He knows where his bread is buttered.

By saying “it stops with me” Biden means “just tell me what you want.” — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) October 6, 2020

