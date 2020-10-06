https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/06/spluttering-brian-stelter-flies-into-a-rage-filled-tailspin-over-fox-news-accurately-quoting-donald-trump-on-covid19/

We’re not sure where we’d be without Brian Stelter to keep us abreast of what they’re doing over at Fox News, but we’re guessing it’d be decidedly quieter.

With his health reportedly on the mend following his COVID19 diagnosis, Donald Trump has resumed his usual routine of assuring the public that COVID19 isn’t as serious a threat as it’s been made out to be. You may or may not agree with that position, but reasonable people can probably understand that urging people to live in abject fear is not the ideal way to run things.

And that explains why Brian Stelter is so upset, not just at Trump for not trying to terrify everyone, but at Fox News for pointing out that Trump isn’t trying to terrify everyone:

No matter how reckless Trump gets, no matter how damaging his words, Fox remains deferential. The banner right now blindly repeats his rhetoric: “TRUMP ON COVID-19: DON’T LET IT DOMINATE YOU” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 6, 2020

Fox News is reporting what Trump said. Was that wrong? Should they not have done that?

@brianstelter did they misreport his words? It’s ok to report what someone says as a journalist. That’s what headlines are for. Remember what they taught you. https://t.co/ut2gQbHW07 — joey johnso (@JohnsoJoey) October 6, 2020

We’re starting to wonder if Brian’s teachers taught him anything at all.

So… don’t report actual quotes without telling viewers what to think about them. Reporting straight events and letting viewers reach their own conclusions is news. Showing events and telling viewers what to think of them is propaganda. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 6, 2020

Maybe Brian Stelter should reserve some of his outrage for the media at large, who let Donald Trump dominate them every single day.

Brian is such a fragile man that the words “Don’t let (covid) dominate you” have sent him into a rage-filled tailspin. https://t.co/qCGUy1xAwC — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 6, 2020

Firefighters like Brian Stelter are counting on the American public to be scared. Fear is what fuels the media, and they’re not prepared to give that up without a fight.

How is it damaging to teach or tell people not to live in fear https://t.co/yJvnLkpX0W — Kathy Nelson Croom (@kncroom) October 6, 2020

They want you afraid. https://t.co/jjNb7s9W9e — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 6, 2020

