Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who displayed guns while racial injustice protesters marched on their private street in St. Louis have been indicted on charges of felony unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering, reports KMOV.

The June incident brought notoriety to the McCloskey’s, who endorsed President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in late August.

Mark McCloskey told reporters the government is persecuting him and his wife for “doing no more than exercising our right to defend ourselves, our home, our property, and our family.”

Protesters “broke down our gate, they trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people are now charged with anything,” he said.

“We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law license.”

“What you are witnessing here is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, democrat government of the City of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” McCloskey said.

Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, said he was not surprised by the indictment.

“Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Schwartz said. “Frankly, because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there, and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury, and what law was given to the grand jury.”

