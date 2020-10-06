https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stephen-miller-is-infected/
White House adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”
Latest on the White House outbreak:
-Stephen Miller has tested positive.
-Military leaders are self-quarantining after one of the Coast Guard service chiefs tested positive.
-Trump says he wants to go to next week’s debate. https://t.co/gS7YwoCiC7 pic.twitter.com/jphqPVTT05
— The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) October 6, 2020
NEW: Stephen Miller has tested positive for COVID, per senior administration official. Adds Miller has been working remotely for last 5 days, testing negative every day through yesterday, and is in quarantine after a positive test today.
— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) October 6, 2020