https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stephen-miller-is-infected/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2020 10:21 pm

White House adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”

