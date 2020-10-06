https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519897-stephen-miller-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-reports

White House senior adviser Stephen MillerStephen MillerPence ordered the closure of US borders against CDC’s wishes: report Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-quarantining, The Hill has confirmed.

Miller said he began a period of self-isolation several days ago before receiving a positive test for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine,” Miller said in a statement.

Miller is the latest White House official to test positive for the virus, following a spate of other positive tests that have roiled the administration in recent days, with President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE himself testing positive last week.

– This breaking news story will be updated

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

