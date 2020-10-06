https://thehill.com/policy/finance/519849-stocks-plunge-after-trump-cancels-bipartisan-stimulus-talks

Stocks dropped sharply Tuesday after President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE announced an end to negotiations over another coronavirus relief bill until after the election.

All three major stock indexes lost solid gains from earlier in the day and fell into negative territory after Trump said in a series of tweets that White House aides will no longer discuss a fiscal support deal with Democrats, dashing hopes of a breakthrough before Election Day.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 330 points, a loss of 1.1 percent, shortly after Trump’s announcement at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The S&P 500 was also down 1.1 percent, and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.4 percent.

Trump’s decision to end talks came despite apparent progress made over the past two weeks during discussions between Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Pelosi suggests Trump setting ‘dangerous’ example with quick return to White House Speaker Pelosi, House Democrats leave town, fail the American people MORE (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinPelosi suggests Trump setting ‘dangerous’ example with quick return to White House Top Fed official warns failure to pass more COVID-19 relief could slow recovery The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump claims health improving amid transparency criticism MORE, who has long been Trump’s top dealmaker with the Democratic-controlled House.

With less than five weeks until the election, both Democrats and Republicans were eyeing a deal to issue another round of direct aid check to households, bolster unemployment benefits in some form, revive the Paycheck Protection Program and repurpose previously approved money into further relief for struggling businesses.

Top economists, including Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, have warned that further fiscal aid is crucial to prevent the slowing recovery from the coronavirus recession from fading.

“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy and holding back wage growth,” Powell said in a Tuesday speech.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

