https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/surviving-the-leftist-mob-doug-tennapel-guests
Steven interviews “Earthworm Jim” creator Doug TenNapel and discusses faith, cancel culture, and the complexities surviving as a conservative Christian artist in an overwhelmingly leftist industry.
[embedded content]
youtu.be
Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.
Want more from Steven Crowder?
To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.