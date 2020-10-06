https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/10/06/ted-cruz-and-mark-cuban-mix-it-up-bigly-on-twitter-over-nbas-prostration-at-feet-of-blm/
About The Author
Related Posts
Ohio State Releases Electric Hype Video For Playoff Game Against Clemson
December 27, 2019
Three Things The DHS Needs To Do Right Now
April 9, 2019
People Are Freaking Out Over A White House Weather Report
January 13, 2020
STUDY: Only 62% Of Americans Will Watch The Super Bowl
January 8, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy