https://www.foxnews.com/media/cruz-cnn-rooting-trump-die-coronavirus
About The Author
Related Posts
Knock Out: UFC Champ’s Victory Speech Delivers Brutal MAGA Message, Promises ‘Beating’ of ‘Sleepy Joe’
September 20, 2020
California Town Destroyed by Deadly Fire
September 10, 2020
Ted Cruz: Democrats Will Engage In ‘Power Play’ To Expand SCOTUS: ‘They Believe in Totalitarian Control’
October 4, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy