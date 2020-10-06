http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nV0coYdZgSk/

Conservative firebrand Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out the New York Times (NYT) — specifically Times Opinion columnist Maureen Dowd — after she claimed that Walter Reed’s reputation was in “tatters” after treating President Donald Trump for the novel coronavirus.

“When Trump walked through the doors, Walter Reed had a stellar reputation. As he walks out 72 hours later, its reputation is in tatters. There’s nothing Trump can’t ruin,” Dowd said as the nation learned of Trump’s imminent departure from the hospital after remaining there over the weekend, undergoing treatment for the Wuhan virus.

“NYT, attacking Walter Reed because the President didn’t die,” Cruz said alongside a screenshot of Dowd’s tweet. “Your hate has destroyed you”:

Others were equally perplexed by Dowd’s assessment:

Nothing ruins the reputation of a hospital like discharging a healthy patient. They may never recover https://t.co/Jrg4LlmhUD — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 6, 2020

Stupid hospital saving lives. What the hell were they thinking! https://t.co/hjiyXnnPia — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 6, 2020

Imagine thinking a wonderful hospital lost its reputation because you and your peers lost their ever living minds and have a 4-year long temper tantrum. https://t.co/f7EHuID9dt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 6, 2020

Reputation of hospital that regularly saves wounded veterans is now in tatters because it successfully treated a president for coronavirus? https://t.co/85K0eV91me — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2020

Just spitballing here- but attacking Walter Reed – one of the most respected medical facilities in the world – is easily the most tone-deaf, agenda driven journalism you’ll see. https://t.co/f4eJcC0tXB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 6, 2020

There is certainly a reputation loss here and it isn’t Walter Reed’s https://t.co/TFOQ5jO6lo — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 6, 2020

Progressive figures have launched a series of attacks on the president since his release from the hospital, criticizing him for taking his mask off in an outdoor area at the White House and raging over his positive message, in which he told the American people not to live in fear of the virus.

“Don’t be afraid of [coronavirus]. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he exclaimed in a tweet, which he later reiterated in a video message posted to social media:

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with [coronavirus], in most populations far less lethal!!” he said:

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Trump also affirmed his intention of participating in next week’s debate in Miami, Florida:

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

