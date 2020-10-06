http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nV0coYdZgSk/

Conservative firebrand Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out the New York Times (NYT) — specifically Times Opinion columnist Maureen Dowd — after she claimed that Walter Reed’s reputation was in “tatters” after treating President Donald Trump for the novel coronavirus.

“When Trump walked through the doors, Walter Reed had a stellar reputation. As he walks out 72 hours later, its reputation is in tatters. There’s nothing Trump can’t ruin,” Dowd said as the nation learned of Trump’s imminent departure from the hospital after remaining there over the weekend, undergoing treatment for the Wuhan virus.

“NYT, attacking Walter Reed because the President didn’t die,” Cruz said alongside a screenshot of Dowd’s tweet. “Your hate has destroyed you”:

Others were equally perplexed by Dowd’s assessment:

Progressive figures have launched a series of attacks on the president since his release from the hospital, criticizing him for taking his mask off in an outdoor area at the White House and raging over his positive message, in which he told the American people not to live in fear of the virus.

“Don’t be afraid of [coronavirus]. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he exclaimed in a tweet, which he later reiterated in a video message posted to social media:

“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with [coronavirus], in most populations far less lethal!!” he said:

Trump also affirmed his intention of participating in next week’s debate in Miami, Florida:

