https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/06/ted-cruz-dunks-on-mark-cuban-in-epic-back-and-forth-on-the-nbas-awful-ratings-gowokegobroke/

Sen. Ted Cruz called out the NBA for its #GoWokeGoBroke philosophy this year which has led to dismal ratings:

Not surprising. Personally speaking, this is the first time in years that I haven’t watched a single game in the NBA Finals. #GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/ygIp60EKHi — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

And this angered NBA owner Mark Cuban who accused the Texas Republican of “rooting for their business to do poorly”:

A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly. This is who you are @tedcruz . Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are. https://t.co/rnCV3qJTfQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 6, 2020

Where was Sen. Cruz rooting for them to do poorly, though? He was just pointing out the reality:

I love @HoustonRockets & have rooted for them my entire life. I happily cheer for the Spurs & Mavericks against any non-TX team. But @mcuban the NBA is engaged in a concerted effort to (1) insult their fans & (2) turn every game into a left-wing political lecture. That’s dumb. https://t.co/uKSgvPhEcq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

This angered Cuban even more:

You are so full of shit. You haven’t watched a game of the finals, how would you know what is being said or done? Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political? And you don’t think using #GetWokeGoBroke is a partisan insult? Again, this is who you are. https://t.co/uKfHGV7IGc — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 6, 2020

And now for the dunk for Sen. Cruz:

I wish @mcuban loved his fans as much as he loves Chinese money. https://t.co/Wm4qkRMStP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

For some reason, Cuban hasn’t responded to that one.

***

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

