Sen. Ted Cruz called out the NBA for its #GoWokeGoBroke philosophy this year which has led to dismal ratings:

And this angered NBA owner Mark Cuban who accused the Texas Republican of “rooting for their business to do poorly”:

Where was Sen. Cruz rooting for them to do poorly, though? He was just pointing out the reality:

This angered Cuban even more:

And now for the dunk for Sen. Cruz:

For some reason, Cuban hasn’t responded to that one.

