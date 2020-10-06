https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/ted-cruz-says-supreme-court-chief-justice-despises-president/

Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court has been accused of “disappointing” conservatives across the country with some of his progressive decisions in recent years.

One example was Obamacare, which he affirmed – after he changed the Barack Obama administration’s arguments to call the individual mandate a tax instead of a penalty.

There’s a reason some of those decisions have ended up the way they did, one prominent senator now has explained:

Roberts “despises” President Trump.

TRENDING: Poll: 56% of Americans expect Trump to win the election

That’s according to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was interviewed recently by David Brody on his “The Water Cooler,” a new program launched by Just The News.

Cruz, on the program to talk about his book, “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History,” explained, “John Roberts has become the new Sandra Day O’Connor.”

It was just a few weeks ago that Vice President Mike Pence pointed out how Roberts has been a “disappointment” to conservative voters.

JTN reported Cruz said in the interview part of Roberts’ departure from conservative ideals in his opinions is “personal hatred toward the president.”

Has Chief Justice John Roberts turned into a liberal justice? 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I think it is personal,” Cruz explained. “It is difficult to come up with two human beings more antithetical than John Roberts and Donald Trump, in every respect.”

However, Roberts’ votes on Supreme Court questions could become less important for conservatives in the future, as the Senate is expected to vote in the coming weeks on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the high court.

She would fill the seat previously held by the late Ruth Ginsburg, whose votes were antithetical most times to conservative ideals in America.

Barrett is expected to be far more conservative than Ginsburg, and become part of what could be a 5-4 conservative majority in the court – even without Roberts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

