Two British ISIS terrorists who are accused of being involved in the murders of U.S. hostages in Syria are expected to be brought to the United States in the next several weeks to stand trial.

The men, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, are two of the terrorists known as the “Beatles” because of their British accents.

Both men are currently held in U.S military custody in Iraq, according to NBC News. The men are accused of taking part in the kidnappings of international hostages, including U.S. aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig and U.S. journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley.

Kotey and Elsheikh admitted to their involvement in the captivity of Mueller in an interview obtained by NBC News. That interview had aired in July.

During the interview, the two men also admitted to having beaten Foley, who was beheaded on camera by the leader of the so-called Beatles, Mohammed Emwazi. The terrorist leader was later killed by missiles fired from a CIA drone in 2015, NBC News noted.

In a column for The Washington Post in July, Mueller’s parents and other families of those abducted and killed by ISIS had called for those responsible to be brought to justice in the U.S.

NBC News said Attorney General Bill Barr had agreed in August to take the death penalty off the table — paving the way for prosecution in the U.S.

