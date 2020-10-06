https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/texas-county-grand-jury-indicts-netflix-promotion-lewd-visual-material-cuties-film/

Texas – Tyler County indicted Netflix for “promotion of lewd visual material depicting child” for airing “Cuties.”

Netflix picked up “Cuties” out of Sundance from director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré after it won an award earlier this year, according to The Wrap.

The description of the movie claims it’s about an 11-year-old (presumably Muslim) girl who breaks with her family’s traditions to join a twerking crew in hopes to find stardom at a local dance contest.

“Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties,” as they build their self confidence through dance.” – Netflix said in its description.

The girls starring in the movie are prepubescent or in the early stages of puberty.

Netflix is sexualizing children.

Republican Senators such as Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz have called on the DOJ to charge Netflix after distributing the film “Cuties,” that “appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare.”

Fox44 reported:

Tyler County has handed down an indictment against Netflix for “promotion of lewd visual material depicting child”. The charge stems from the release of the “Cuties” documentary, which was released back on September 9, followed an 11-year-old who followed a dance crew. The documentary sparked controversy with its depiction of young girls. Texas Senator Ted Cruz called for a criminal investigation into the film earlier this month, calling it a “pornographic film.” A court date has not been set for the indictment, according to the county district clerk’s officer. Texas Rep. Matt Schaefer tweeted his reaction to the indictment: Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

