CNN host John Berman panicked on Tuesday morning after a video aired that showed President Donald Trump taking his mask off after he returned to the White House yesterday.

“We’re looking at 210,000 Americans dead, we’re seeing a rise in new daily cases, and the president, in that sunset boulevard gesture, whipped his mask off in front of the American people on the nightly news last night,” CNN’s John Berman said. “So, as a doctor whose job it is—”

As Berman was talking, CNN aired the footage of the moment of when Trump took his mask off at the White House, which led to Berman asking the footage to be removed from the air.

“You know, take it off,” Berman said. “Please, don’t even put it on the screen. Please take it off because that’s going to kill people.”

