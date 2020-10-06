https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-answer-is-yes-jim-jordan/
About The Author
Related Posts
Laurence Tribe reveals plot to make Nancy Pelosi President…
August 3, 2020
Trump wants third party inspectors to look for electronic devices in Biden’s ears…
September 29, 2020
Amish brothers avoid jail time for sex with 12 year-old-sister… Mugshot
September 28, 2020
‘Nancy Pelosi eats Tide pods’…
September 17, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy