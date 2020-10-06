https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/06/the-chairman-and-members-of-the-joint-chiefs-of-staff-under-quarantine-after-senior-coast-guard-official-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as other members, are reportedly in quarantine after a senior military official tested positive for Covid-19:

NEW: Senior Pentagon leadership, including Gen. Mark Milley and several members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus https://t.co/0Vk88kHTPF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 6, 2020

Coast Guard Admiral Charles Ray was at the White House after the ACB event and tested positive yesterday:

Joint Chiefs told to quarantine after Vice Commandant of Coast Guard tests positive for COVID-19. Admiral Charles Ray was at WH day after Coney Barrett ceremony. Began feeling unwell Fri. Tested positive yesterday. Joint Chiefs all test negative today. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 6, 2020

Admiral Ray was at a meeting on Friday with the Joint Cheifs, the day he started feeling unwell:

NEW The quarantine of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was prompted by a meeting of the senior leaders last Friday that was attended by Adm. Ray. — luis martinez (@LMartinezABC) October 6, 2020

According to reports, all but one of the Joint Chiefs is in quarantine:

New: All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now self-quarantining due to exposure at multiple meetings in recent days, including a meeting in Pentagon’s secure meeting space for classified information known as ‘the tank’, a defense official tells @barbarastarrcnn — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 6, 2020

List here:

BREAKING: CBS News reports top U.S. military officials quarantined after COVID19 exposure:

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Vice Chairman

Army chief of staff

Naval Operations Chief

Air Force chief of staff

CyberCom Commander

SpaceForce operations chief

(@davidmartinmep reports) — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 6, 2020

Other reports say all of the officials are quarantining:

All members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will quarantine after a senior officer tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Defense Department official who was not authorized to speak publicly.https://t.co/SXX8KVHzmF — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) October 6, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

