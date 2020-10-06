https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/06/the-chairman-and-members-of-the-joint-chiefs-of-staff-under-quarantine-after-senior-coast-guard-official-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as other members, are reportedly in quarantine after a senior military official tested positive for Covid-19:

Coast Guard Admiral Charles Ray was at the White House after the ACB event and tested positive yesterday:

Admiral Ray was at a meeting on Friday with the Joint Cheifs, the day he started feeling unwell:

According to reports, all but one of the Joint Chiefs is in quarantine:

List here:

Other reports say all of the officials are quarantining:

We’ll keep you posted.

