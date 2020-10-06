https://mediarightnews.com/the-witch-hunt-was-worse-than-we-ever-thought-jim-jordan-appalled-by-latest-russiagate-revelations/

According to a Fox News exclusive, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe today declassified documents regarding the origin of the investigation now known as Russiagate.

The documents revealed former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia.

The “plan” was for the investigation to be “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Ohio House Rep. and ranking ranking Republican member of the Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan said of the news, “The witch hunt was worse than we ever thought!”

“We now know that John Brennan and Hillary Clinton conjured up the phony Russian hoax with the Obama/Biden Administration to distract Americans from the Clinton email scandal,” he added.

Jordan spoke with Maria Bartiromo about it earlier as well and said that “as is so often the case, the Democrats accuse us of what they are doing.”

“We’ve lived through this now, this thing started four years ago, more than four years ago, July of 2016, all built on a false premise, no predicate for starting this investigation in the first place,” he added.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Brennan said that “John Ratcliffe is anything but an intelligence professional. It is appalling his selective declassification of information.”

Brennan also claimed that “It is designed to advance the political interests of Donald Trump and Republicans who are aligned with him.”

His explanation for what the notes contained was that “These were my notes from the 2016 period when I briefed president Obama and the rest of the national security council team about what the Russians were up to and I was giving examples of the type of access that the US intelligence community had to Russian information and what the Russians were talking about and alleging.”

Brennan said that “If, in fact, what the Russians were alleging that Hillary was trying to highlight the reported connections between Trump and the Russians, if that was accurate and a big if, there is nothing at all illegal about that.”