CNN analyst Asha Rangappa ripped President Trump on social media after leaving Walter Read Medical Center; calling the Commander-in-Chief a “biological terrorist” for contracting CoVID-19.

“To recap: We have a biological terrorist in the White House,” posted the analyst on Twitter. “BTW, I mean that literally. Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’ and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism.”

BTW, I mean that literally. Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a “biological agent” and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism https://t.co/UcQwshbUS9

— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 6, 2020

Chief White House physician Dr. Sean Conley updated the nation on the President’s condition following his diagnosis of CoVID-19 last week; saying the Commander-in-Chief is currently experiencing “no symptoms” related to the illness.

“This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms,” Conley wrote.

JUST IN: White House physician says Trump experiencing “no symptoms” of coronavirus https://t.co/I5F9NuPtB7 pic.twitter.com/7dwq4U9SZ9

— The Hill (@thehill) October 6, 2020

White House physician says President Trump “reports no symptoms.” pic.twitter.com/HulhclBb03

— Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) October 6, 2020

“Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more,” Conley added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

