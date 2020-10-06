https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-california-gov-wants-family-members-to-wear-masks-in-between-bites-when-eating-out/

The official Twitter account for the Governor of California issued new instructions for those hoping to dine at a restaurant this week; telling residents to “keep your mask on in between bites.”

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy,” posted the Governor’s office.

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites.

Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpreadhttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Y4fcDO5Zke — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 3, 2020

In related news, Senator Dianne Feinstein confirmed last week that her home state of California will be the first in the nation to “ban toxic ingredients from personal care products” amid the nationwide CoVID pandemic and growing crime wave.

“California is once again leading the nation, this time by banning toxic ingredients from personal care products. These ingredients are harmful to our health and have no place in products we put on our skin,” posted the Democrat on Twitter.

It’s long past time for the Senate to consider the Personal Care Products Safety Act that will revamp the more than 80-year-old federal law that regulates the products we use on a daily basis. I’m calling on Senate leadership to finally bring this bill up for consideration.

— Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 1, 2020

“It’s long past time for the Senate to consider the Personal Care Products Safety Act that will revamp the more than 80-year-old federal law that regulates the products we use on a daily basis. I’m calling on Senate leadership to finally bring this bill up for consideration,” she added.

