An elections judge in Pennsylvania is facing two counts of tampering with election ballots, including prying into ballots and altering entries, according to a report in the Gateway Pundit.

It was Jim Martin, district attorney for Lehigh County, that announced the charges against Everett “Erika” Bickford, an elections judge in Allentown’s 3rd Ward.

The Pundit said the charges were filed this week against “Trans elections judge ‘Erika’ Bickford.”

The dispute involves the primary race for state representative between Enid Santiago and Peter Schweyer.

The local Morning Call said Bickford admitted to having “darkened voters’ bubbles” several dozen times, as well as trimming ballots’ jagged edges so they would run through a machine.

Bickford was not charged with changing votes.

The report confirmed, “Detectives examined all of the ballots cast at the 3rd Ward polling place and found no evidence of erasure marks, whiteout, or any other indications of a double vote in any of the races listed on the ballot, Martin said.”

Santiago has alleged Bickford’s actions “stole” the results for Schweyer, who won the primary by just 55 votes.

Bickford, 69, confirmed plans to plead not guilty, and no plans to quit.

Santiago now is pursuing a write-in campaign against Schweyer.

The results of the election are, in fact, being audited now.

