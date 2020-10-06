https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519811-trump-administration-to-impose-new-rules-targeting-h-1b-visas

The Trump administration is set to publish additional immigration reforms on Tuesday aimed at making it more difficult for skilled foreign workers to acquire visas.

The changes are the latest effort by the Trump administration in recent months to crack down on the use of visas as part of its broader attempt to limit the flow of foreign workers.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expected to publish regulations targeting H-1B visas that are granted to skilled workers and are common in the tech industry. Recipients can typically stay in the United States for multiple years.

The rules, which will go into effect immediately, would heighten requirements for businesses who hire foreign workers on H-1B visas, according to details reviewed by The Hill. The changes may be challenged in court.

DHS will finalize rules that redefine “specialty occupations,” limit the validity of an H-1B visa to one year for a worker placed at a third-party worksite, and increase enforcement tools to police companies that do not abide by H-1B rules or cooperate with site visits.

At the same time, a new Department of Labor rule is slated to go into effect requiring employers to increase what they pay H-1B recipients in an effort to discourage companies from undercutting American workers.

Immigration hawks hailed the move as overdue.

“While the current unemployment crisis triggered these regulatory reforms to the H-1B program, we expect that these changes will be long-lasting,” Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, said in a statement. “Once these protections for American workers are firmly in place, it will be very difficult for any future administration to reinstate the ability of employers to deny jobs and undermine the wages of U.S. workers.”

Reuters first reported on the details of the planned changes to the visa program.

The rule changes build on President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE‘s executive order in June to suspend the issuance of certain temporary worker visas through the end of 2020. That order applied to H-1B visas, H-2B visas, H-4 visas, L-1 visas and certain J-1 visas.

The Trump administration has justified its crackdown on foreign work visas by arguing that American workers should be prioritized amid the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Business groups promptly filed a lawsuit over the executive order.

Critics point to the timing of the changes so close to Election Day to argue that the moves are politically motivated and intended to shore up support among President Trump’s base.

