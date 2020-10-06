https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-joe-biden-abortion-roe-v-wade/2020/10/06/id/990591

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and the rest of his party of supporting “(very) late term abortion,” following Biden’s pledge to make Roe v. Wade “the law of the land.”

“Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than [Massachusetts Sen.] Elizabeth Warren at her highest,” Trump tweeted the morning following Biden’s Miami town hall. “He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court. This is what the Dems will do. Remember as they try changing positions before elections end.”

He added in another tweeted: “Biden and Democrats just clarified the fact that they are fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond — which would be execution. Biden even endorsed the Governor of Virginia, who stated this clearly for all to hear.”

Biden said at the town hall that he would protect the ruling legalizing abortion in the U.S. from being overturned by the Supreme Court by making it “the law of the land” through legislation, but did not offer any specifics. Roe v. Wade established a woman’s right to an abortion up until the fetus is viable, which is typically around the start of the third trimester, about 28 weeks into pregnancy, according to BBC News.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 91% of abortions are performed within the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, with about 30% done before eight weeks, and 1.2% after 21 weeks.

