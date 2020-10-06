https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/519836-trump-blames-media-for-focus-on-covid-19

Less than 24 hours after his return to the White House after being treated for COVID-19 at a nearby hospital, President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE took to Twitter on Tuesday to blame the news media for its aggressive focus on his handling of the pandemic.

“The Fake News Media refuses to discuss how good the Economy and Stock Market, including JOBS under the Trump Administration, are doing. We will soon be in RECORD TERRITORY,” Trump tweeted. “All they want to discuss is COVID 19, where they won’t say it, but we beat the Dems all day long, also!!!”

The virus has killed more than 210,000 people in America and has infected more than 7 million people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Trump returned to the White House late Monday after spending the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be treated for COVID-19.

Trump announced that he tested positive on Friday. Since then, other White House staffers have tested positive, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayWhite House not contact tracing Rose Garden event considered possible ‘superspreader’: report Watchdog group says top Trump trade adviser should be fired for Hatch Act violations Republican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race MORE.

Meanwhile, a CNN poll released Monday found that 63 percent of respondents said Trump acted irresponsibly in handling the risk of infecting people who had been around him with COVID-19. Thirty-three percent considered the president’s actions responsible, while 4 percent said they didn’t have an opinion.

Trump has repeatedly tried to shift the focus from COVID-19 to other issues, such as the economy, in the run-up to November’s election.

