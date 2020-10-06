https://justthenews.com/government/security/trump-secures-extradition-two-isis-figure-involved-beheadings?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump has secured the extradition of two members of a notorious ISIS cell nicknamed “The Beatles” that was blamed for the beheadings and killings of several Western hostages, including the former American aid worker Kayla Mueller, officials told Just the News.



The Justice Department is expected to announce at an 11 a.m. News conference that Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh have been brought to the United States for prosecution, officials said.

The two men have been held in a U.S. military installation in Iraq since their capture, and their extradition is considered a major win in the war on terrorism, especially for the families of the victims.

Mueller’s parents are expected to join Vice President Mike Pence at Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, officials said.

The two men are accused of being part of a four member ISIS cell that kidnapped international hostages in Syria, including Mueller and fellow U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig and U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

A third member of their cell was killed by a U.S. missile earlier this year, while the fourth member has been sentenced to prison in Turkey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

