Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said that President Trump will hit the campaign trail again as soon as he gets cleared by doctors.

“But the one thing we want to make sure of on the campaign side is we don’t push the president too soon,” Miller said, noting that the aim is for Trump to fully recuperate.

“So the second that the doctors give clearance, we’re gonna be ready to rock,” he said during an interview on Wednesday’s episode of “The Water Cooler.”

President Trump last week announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to the White House on Monday evening after entering Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday evening.

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president. Because I feel great, I feel like perfect,” Trump said in a video posted on Wednesday.

In the video, the president praised a drug he was given. “And I went in I wasn’t feeling so hot,” Trump said in the video. “And within a very short period of time they gave me Regeneron, it’s called Regeneron, and other things too but I think this was the key. But they gave me Regeneron and it was like unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now.”

