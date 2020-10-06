https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/classified-redacted-hoax-email/2020/10/06/id/990712
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has declassified all documents related to federal investigations into Russian election interference and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server for government emails.
“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”