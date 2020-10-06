https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519926-trump-defends-move-to-halt-relief-talks-accuses-democrats-of-playing

President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE on Tuesday night defended his decision to halt talks with congressional Democrats over a coronavirus relief package, accusing them of not being serious in their negotiations.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Pelosi suggests Trump setting ‘dangerous’ example with quick return to White House Speaker Pelosi, House Democrats leave town, fail the American people MORE and the Radical Left Democrats were just playing ‘games’ with the desperately needed Workers Stimulus Payments. They just wanted to take care of Democrat failed, high crime, Cities and States. They were never in it to help the workers, and they never will be!” he tweeted.

The tweet comes after he announced he was ordering his aides to halt talks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on another stimulus package, punting a deal until after the election.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump said.

The move was a sharp reversal from the weekend when Trump pushed for negotiators to reach an agreement, telling them to “GET IT DONE.”

The move marks a risky gamble in the final sprint to Election Day, essentially leaving economic progress in limbo as millions of Americans remain unemployed and businesses across the country remain shuttered.

Even if negotiators had been able to reach a deal, there were concerns in the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate leaves town for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak Graham officially schedules hearing on Trump’s Supreme Court pick to start Oct. 12 We need to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the Senate — now MORE (R-Ky.) that a stimulus package with a price tag of at least $1.6 trillion would have difficulty garnering the support of enough Republican senators to pass.

The decision was quickly condemned by Democrats, with Pelosi accusing Trump of shirking his responsibilities as president by shutting down talks to help millions of Americans hurting during a coronavirus-plagued economic downturn.

“Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress,” she said in a statement, adding that the White House “is in complete disarray.”

