(ZEROHEDGE) – In a video that was apparently filmed on the residence landing shortly after Trump arrived, the president lauded the world class medical care he received at Walter Reed before imploring Americans – for the second time today – to not let the coronavirus “dominate” or “beat” you.

“Don’t be afraid of it,” Trump added. “Don’t let it dominate your life.”

The treatment Trump received made him feel better than he has in years. “I feel better than I’ve had in 20 years.”

