https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519845-trump-orders-aides-to-halt-talks-on-covid-19-relief

President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE said Tuesday that he has instructed his top aides to stop negotiating with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Pelosi suggests Trump setting ‘dangerous’ example with quick return to White House Speaker Pelosi, House Democrats leave town, fail the American people MORE (D-Calif.) on future coronavirus stimulus legislation until after the November election.

Trump, who is himself currently being treated for COVID-19, accused Pelosi in a series of tweets of “not negotiating in good faith” and seeking “bailouts” for states poorly run by Democratic officials.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

DEVELOPING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

