https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-poses-stand-alone-bill-1200-stimulus-checks-after-ending-talks-house?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump signaled overnight that he’s still working on a giving federal coronavirus-relief money to Americans, after saying Tuesday that any deal with House Democrats on such a stimulus package would be postponed until after the Nov. 3 elections.

The president said Tuesday afternoon that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith” and that he had asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus his attention before the election on confirming Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” he also said.

However, before midnight the president suggested revisiting the idea of separate congressional bills.

“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer,” he tweeted.

The Democrat-controlled House in March passed a roughly $2.3 trillion relief package, which the GOP-controlled Senate rejected and presented a plan closer to $1 trillion. Pelosi has appeared willing to agree to a deal close to $2 trillion.

The White House said last week that it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and floated the possibility of a $1.6 trillion deal.

But that offer was rejected by Pelosi, who has been negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

