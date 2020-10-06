https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/undecided-voters-nbc-town-hall-are-reportedly-joe-biden-supporters-0?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

During Joe Biden’s town hall event on Monday aired by NBC News, two “undecided” posed questions to the Democratic presidential candidate.

Turns out they weren’t so undecided, according to a report.

“Lawyer Peter Gonzalez and marketing executive Ismael Llano posed questions to Biden during a town hall on Monday, when he appeared before what the network described as an ‘audience of undecided Florida voters,” The Free Beacon reported.

Both Gonzalez and Llano, however, were featured in an MSNBC segment in August to explain why they support Biden. “If we get four more years of Trump, good luck, and good luck with the future attracting younger voters,” Gonzalez said as an MSNBC chyron noted he was “voting for Biden.” Llano was also identified as “voting for Biden” and offered praise for the former vice president.

“Something that Joe Biden said during his speech that resonated with me was what defines America is a possibility,” Llano said in the same broadcast.

At the town hall, NBC News’ anchor Lester Holt, who served as moderator, said Llano “voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago but has voted Republican in the past.”

Gonzalez, who’s voting history Holt didn’t mention, asked Biden if he is beholden to “the radical Left.”

“Cuban American and Venezuelan voters here in South Florida are being targeted with messages by the Trump campaign claiming that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for the radical left and socialism, and even communism,” Gonzalez said. “What can you tell people in my family, my friends – who are understandably concerned with that issue – that would make them feel comfortable voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?”

Critics have called the town hall an “infomercial for Joe Biden.”

“NBC’s town hall with Joe Biden & ‘undecided voters’ in Miami didn’t seem to have undecided voters. Nor was it much of a Miami town hall, which would have way more yelling & pointed questions. It was a TV show that doubled as a Biden infomercial. Can’t blame him for doing it,” Politico reporter Marc Caputo wrote.

“The town hall questions for Biden are pretty underwhelming thus far,” McClatchy political correspondent David Catanese tweeted.

“I just watched that entire, hour-long NBC News town hall with Joe Biden. No questions about whether he will pack the court, nuke the filibuster, or add DC and Puerto Rico as states,” Daily Caller’s Greg Price said, later adding, “There were also no questions about China.”

Said The Beacon: “It is not the first time that television networks have featured Trump opponents masquerading as undecided voters, who are difficult to find and often less publicly vocal about their political views. ABC News last month described several Trump critics as undecided voters, including one who had previously described Trump as a ‘f—ing moron,’ ‘pathetic,’ ‘pig,’ ‘swine,’ and a ‘punk ass’ on social media.”

