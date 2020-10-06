https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-netflix-indicted-for-pornography-in-cuties/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Texas Grand Jury indicted Netflix for ‘knowingly’ promoting material in the film “Cuties” which depicts “the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age”.

Company execs facing criminal charges…

Netflix indicted in Texas Court for ‘Lewd Exhibition’ of Children in ‘Cuties’ Film

On October 6, 2020, in Tyler County, Texas a Grand Jury indicted Netflix for ‘knowingly’ promoting material in the film “Cuties” which depicts “the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

Representative Matt Schaefer posted the indictment on his Facebook page this afternoon, and on twitter.

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

BREAKING: A Texas Grant Jury indicted Netflix for ‘knowingly’ promoting material in the film “Cuties” which depicts “the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age”.https://t.co/YNgupRWqqx — Westphalian Times (@WestphalianNews) October 6, 2020

Citizen Free Press is the homepage for real America. The Drudge Report has abandoned conservatives. We are filling that void, and more. News Junkies — Bookmark our home page, and try not to get addicted.

We update headlines 18 hours per day, 7 days per week!