https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-bash-justice-department-unmasking/2020/10/06/id/990715

U.S. Attorney John F. Bash announced he will resign from the Department of Justice on Friday.

The Justice Department had tapped Bash from the Western District of Texas office to investigate the Obama administration for “unmasking.” Gregg Sofer, counselor to Attorney General William Barr, was named as his successor.

“John has made significant contributions to the Department of Justice, including his service on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee,” Barr wrote in a statement. “‘I appreciate his service to our nation and to the Justice Department, and I wish him the very best.”

Bash, 39, was appointed by President Donald Trump to the position of United States Attorney in December 2017.

“This Friday — eight years to the day after I first joined the Department of Justice — I will step down as United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas,” Bash’s statement read. “Last month I accepted an offer for a position in the private sector and informed the Attorney General of my decision. I tendered formal letters of resignation to both the president and the attorney general this morning.”

Trump on Tuesday night announced he has declassified all documents related to federal investigations into Russian election interference and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server for government emails.

Trump tweeted:

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

