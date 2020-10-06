https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/vice-president-pence-agrees-use-plexiglass-barrier-debate-following-back?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Mike Pence has agreed to allow the use of a plexiglass barrier on stage during his debate Wednesday night in Utah with Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

A member of the Commission on Presidential Debates said Pence’s team agreed Tuesday night to the use of the barriers.

“If (Harris) feels safer having it up on her side, they will leave it up on his side,” the member told CNN.

The Pence team said earlier Tuesday that the dividers were unnecessary, considering the debaters would be 12 feet apart.

Harris’s team, however, advocated for the use of plexiglass.

Pence’s team said regardless of what Harris wants around her side of the stage, the vice president does not want dividers surrounding him on stage.

“If she wants it, she’s more than welcome to surround herself with plexiglass if that makes her feel more comfortable. It’s not needed,” said Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, earlier in the week.

Last week, the Trump campaign denied a request from the Biden camp that the candidates stand during the next debate. The current plan will have the two sitting at separate tables.

