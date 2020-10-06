https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/video-two-black-women-destroy-latino-familys-birthday-party-3-year-old-latino-family-pay-damages/

Two black girls in the Houston area crashed a birthday party for a three-year-old Latino child and destroyed the event.

The women dragged away the tables spilling all of the food and decorations on the ground. Then they started to throw the tables and chairs.

The Latino family was forced to pay for the damages to the rented table and chairs.

The family later started a GoFundMe and posted the video online.

Via Adrianna Morena at the GoFundMe page:

This is what happened to us last night while at a 3yr old birthday party minding our own business they had the audacity to start throwing our stuff no one was bothering them it was apartment complex property apparently they thought they owned everything cops came nothing was done now my family and all have to pay for the damages they did.

[embedded content]

